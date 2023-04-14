Big changes arrive this weekend

Level 1 risk for strong thunderstorms on Saturday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:21 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) --Today will be the last day of sunny skies, breezy conditions and warm temps with highs in the 80s. While Saturday will be warm, clouds will be on the increase and showers and storms will be likely in the afternoon.  At this time hail and high winds will be possible with a level 1 out of 5 risk for a severe storm.  If this risk gets any higher a First Alert Day will be needed. Showers will linger into Sunday leading to dreary, windy and cold day with highs in the 40s and 50s.  Near normal temps are likely next with a midweek storm system bringing additional rain chances.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 82º. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouding up.  Low: 58º Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Afternoon showers and storms. High: 80º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Paul Voss will serve five years in prison for involuntary manslaughter, according to...
Man who ran over girlfriend with car in Bettendorf, killing her, sentenced to prison
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony.
Response filed for complaint to forfeit vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
A woman is dead after she was attacked by a pack of dogs in Kentucky.
61-year-old woman dies after pack of dogs attack her outdoors, authorities say
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
80s likely through Saturday
First Alert Forecast: Another warm and windy day; Change by the weekend
Changes are coming to the Midwest weather this weekend - First Alert Meteorologist Cyle Dickens...
Changes are coming to the Midwest weather this weekend - First Alert Meteorologist Cyle Dickens has the latest
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Near record highs again Thursday