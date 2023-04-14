Big changes arrive this weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) --Today will be the last day of sunny skies, breezy conditions and warm temps with highs in the 80s. While Saturday will be warm, clouds will be on the increase and showers and storms will be likely in the afternoon. At this time hail and high winds will be possible with a level 1 out of 5 risk for a severe storm. If this risk gets any higher a First Alert Day will be needed. Showers will linger into Sunday leading to dreary, windy and cold day with highs in the 40s and 50s. Near normal temps are likely next with a midweek storm system bringing additional rain chances.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 82º. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouding up. Low: 58º Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Afternoon showers and storms. High: 80º.

