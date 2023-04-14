City of Davenport celebrates National Community Development Week

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As part of National Community Development Week, the City of Davenport and communities across the county celebrate the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME) programs to bring renewed awareness to federal investments necessary to sustain projects like CDBG and HOME.

Thursday, elected officials including Mariannette Miller-Meeks’, Joni Ernst’s and Senator Chuck Grassley’s office and local officials made stops to tour several of the completed federally funded projects in Davenport. On the tour, stops included Blue Spruce Bakery, Urban Homestead Property and Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity received funding as part of the DREAM Project which takes homes that are abandoned and need upgrades and assists with the renovations, Habitat for Humanity officials said. In the last five years alone, over $6.8 billion in Block Grant funds have benefited the Davenport community.

“Affordable housing right now is in a crisis,” said Executive Director at Habitat for Humanity, Tom Fisher-King. “The Habitat program for our partner families the mortgage rates are set at 30% of their monthly gross income, and so it keeps their payment affordable.”

There are currently four projects under construction with more to come this year, Habitat for Humanity officials added.

