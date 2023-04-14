City of Rock Island seeks community input on federal spending

ROCK ISLAND, Ill (KWQC) - The public is invited to offer feedback on a draft proposal that outlines how the city plans to invest more than $1.1 million in Rock Island neighborhoods, according to a news release. The money represents the expected annual allocation from Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) programs.

The 2023 Annual Action Plan includes the following projects and estimated budgets for public review and comment:

Administration: $222,680

Neighborhood Housing Service Delivery: $241,711

Neighborhood Housing Rehabilitation: $690,191

Public Service: $167,010

Demolition: $132,000

The plan will be available for public review until May 11 at The City of Rock Island website, Rock Island City Hall, Rock Island Public Library, and Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.

All comments will be considered and included as part of the final annual action plan document, according to a news release. A public hearing will be held on June 12 at 6:45 p.m. on the 3rd floor of Rock Island City Hall.

For further information regarding the feedback and meetings, click here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.