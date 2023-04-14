Coroner identifies 17-year-old fatally shot in Milan

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has identified a 17-year-old boy fatally shot early Friday in Milan.

Gustafson said an autopsy is tentatively scheduled for Monday for Daniel “Danny” Taylor of Milan.

The shooting happened in the 11700 block of Ridgewood Road.

Sheriff’s deputies responded about 12:45 a.m. to a report that someone had been shot. They found a 17-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds. Responders tried to resuscitate the boy, but he died, according to a statement from the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies noted that about 20 minutes later, a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound was brought to a Rock Island hospital. They did not confirm the shootings were connected.

Multiple gunshots were fired in the home, including the round that killed the 17-year-old, according to deputies.

One neighbor who declined to go on camera said he was woken about 2 a.m. by police asking if the man had any video footage. He did not.

The neighbor said he didn’t know much of the family, other than that he sometimes waved to a woman who walked the neighborhood. He said he had paid boys there in the past to pick up sticks.

The homicide investigation is ongoing with Rock Island County deputies and Illinois State Police.

Deputies ask that anyone with information call the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at 309-558-3414 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

Police are on the scene of an incident at 117th Avenue and Ridgewood Road in Milan early Friday (KWQC)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.