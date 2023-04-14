CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Moline police on drug charges arrested in East Moline

John Imes, 44, was wanted by Moline police for possession of meth with intent to deliver.
John Imes, 44, was wanted by Moline police for possession of meth with intent to deliver.(KWQC/CRIME STOPPERS)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A man wanted by Moline police was arrested by East Moline police Thursday, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.

John Imes, 44, was wanted by Moline police for possession of meth with intent to deliver.

Imes is being held in the Rock Island County Jail without bound, according to court records.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Paul Voss will serve five years in prison for involuntary manslaughter, according to...
Man who ran over girlfriend with car in Bettendorf, killing her, sentenced to prison
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony.
Response filed for complaint to forfeit vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
A woman is dead after she was attacked by a pack of dogs in Kentucky.
61-year-old woman dies after pack of dogs attack her outdoors, authorities say
Kevin Michael Delveau, 33, of Davenport.
Former Scott County correctional officer pleads guilty to burglary

Latest News

Galesburg Proposed Lake Storey Shared-Use Path
Galesburg awarded grant for Lake Storey Path
Police were on the scene of an incident at 117th Avenue and Ridgewood Road in Milan early Friday.
Heavy police presence in Milan early Friday
ARSENAL RALLY
Arsenal union members rally against contract
Police are on the scene of an incident at 117th Avenue and Ridgewood Road in Milan early Friday
Heavy police presence in Milan early Friday