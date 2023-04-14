CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Moline police on drug charges arrested in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A man wanted by Moline police was arrested by East Moline police Thursday, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.

John Imes, 44, was wanted by Moline police for possession of meth with intent to deliver.

Imes is being held in the Rock Island County Jail without bound, according to court records.

