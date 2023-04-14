Deputies: 17-year-old fatally shot in Milan Friday

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - A 17-year-old was fatally shot Friday morning in Milan, deputies said.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person shot about 12:44 a.m. Friday in the 11700 block of Ridgewood Road, Milan, according to a media release.

Deputies found a 17-year-old boy inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds, officials said. Deputies and Coal Valley and Coyne fire departments attempted life-saving measures, but the boy was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to deputies, several gunshots were fired during the incident, including the round that killed the boy. The suspects fled the scene.

Deputies said they believe the incident happened inside the home.

A 15-year-old boy was brought to a Rock Island hospital about 1:04 a.m. with a gunshot wound, deputies said it is not known if this is related.

The investigation is ongoing with Rock Island County deputies and Illinois State Police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at 309-558-3414 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Police are on the scene of an incident at 117th Avenue and Ridgewood Road in Milan early Friday (KWQC)

