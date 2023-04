ROCK ISLAND, Iowa (KWQC) -KWQC-TV6′s Kyle Keil reports live twice during Quad Cities Live at the QCCA Expo Center to share details about the exciting, family-friendly show Dinosaur Adventure that will be open to the public April 15 and 16.

Watch the interviews to learn more. Details about the show are here: https://www.dinosauradventure.com/

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.