Dinosaurs roam the Earth again at Dinosaur Adventure
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Dinosaurs will once again roam the Earth at this weekend’s Dinosaur Adventure at the QCCA Expo Center.
The event runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Organizers suggest you buy tickets ahead of time.
Ahead of the event, TV6′s Dustin Nolan and Jenna Jackson spoke to the dinosaur trainers.
Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.