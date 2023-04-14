Eldridge Hy-Vee Opens Tuesday

North Scott Foods turns into Hy-Vee
North Scott Foods turns into Hy-Vee(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Eldridge Hy-Vee store, formerly North Scott Foods, will open its doors to the public at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18, for its official grand opening, according to a press release.

The more than 21,000-square-foot store will offer a full selection of grocery items, a bakery section, a wine and spirits department, Chophouse meats, Mealtime offerings, Aisles Online grocery services, a health and cosmetics department, 1,000 specialty items, and 500 produce items.

The store will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily and will carry approximately 15,000 items.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Paul Voss will serve five years in prison for involuntary manslaughter, according to...
Man who ran over girlfriend with car in Bettendorf, killing her, sentenced to prison
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony.
Response filed for complaint to forfeit vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration
On April 20, the 53rd Street location will close, temporarily for renovations.
Davenport Chick-Fil-A to close temporarily for renovations

Latest News

The investigation is ongoing with Rock Island County deputies and Illinois State Police.
Deputies: 17-year-old fatally shot in Milan Friday
Knox County is warning residents about a scam caller using the name of Sergeant Davis with the...
Knox County warns residents of scam callers
The public is invited to offer feedback on a draft proposal that outlines how the city plans to...
City of Rock Island seeks community input on federal spending
Phot of road work.
Rock Island Crack and Joint Sealing Program to begin Monday