Eldridge Hy-Vee Opens Tuesday

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Eldridge Hy-Vee store, formerly North Scott Foods, will open its doors to the public at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18, for its official grand opening, according to a press release.

The more than 21,000-square-foot store will offer a full selection of grocery items, a bakery section, a wine and spirits department, Chophouse meats, Mealtime offerings, Aisles Online grocery services, a health and cosmetics department, 1,000 specialty items, and 500 produce items.

The store will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily and will carry approximately 15,000 items.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.