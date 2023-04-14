Financial Planning with Heidi: Taxation On Retirement Assets

Heidi talks about taxation on retirement assets to heirs.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Heidi Huiskamp Collins with Huiskamp Collins Investments LLC. talks about taxation on retirement account assets to heirs.

Some important elements that Heidi says to focus on when it comes to taxation on retirement account assets to heirs include:

  • Which retirement accounts are taxable?
  • How are taxable retirement accounts taxed?
  • Note that Roth IRA’s are tax free!
  • Leaving a legacy with retirement accounts and being “fair”

