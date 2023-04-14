FIRST ALERT DAY: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After nearly a week of dry, summer-like weather, a strong spring storm system will move through dropping temperatures and bringing rain and thunderstorms to the area on Saturday.

An initial morning wave of activity will move into the QCA. This wave will be isolated in nature and will remain below severe limits. A second wave of activity will develop in the late afternoon and early evening hours. With this second wave, a few of the storms could reach severe levels, with hail and damaging winds being the main threat. However, an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined areas along and south of the I-80 corridor in a Level 2 risk for severe storms. All other areas in the TV6 viewing area remain in a Level 1 risk.

A FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued for areas along and south of the I-80 corridor for tomorrow afternoon through the evening.

A First Alert Day has been issued for Saturday from 2 PM- 10 PM (Maxuser | Cyle Dickens)

Once the second wave moves through the TV6 viewing area, the front will move through bringing a third wave of shower activity, and even some snow to the area, followed by much cooler temperatures.

