Fort Madison man faces drug charges in Lee County

LEE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Fort Madison man was arrested on drug charges in Lee County, according to police.

Buck Aaron Bruner, 36, is charged with manufacturing psilocybin mushrooms within 1000 feet of certain properties while in possession of a firearm, a class C Felony; possession with intent to deliver psilocybin mushrooms within 1000 feet of certain properties while in possession of a firearm, a class C Felony; manufacturing marijuana within 1000 feet of certain properties while in possession of a firearm, a class D Felony; two counts of drug tax stamp violation, class D Felonies; maintaining a drug house, an aggravated misdemeanor; possession of methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.

The Fort Madison Police Department executed a search warrant at Bruner’s residence on an unrelated matter, according to a media release. While inside the residence, officers found a psilocybin mushroom and marijuana grow operation along with several stolen firearms.

The Lee County Narcotics Task Force was assisted by the Fort Madison Police Department, the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lee County Attorney’s Office.

