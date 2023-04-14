Galesburg awarded grant for Lake Storey Path

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Galesburg walking and biking path was one of 72 projects selected for the 2023 Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program grants.

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced the grants on April 7, with the City of Galesburg getting $655,560. According to city officials, the grant will cover 90% of the estimated project cost, the city will pay the remaining 10% of the project cost.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for the City of Galesburg to complete the walking and biking path around Lake Storey and expand alternative transportation options,” said City Manager Gerald Smith. “We are very thankful to have been selected and look forward to seeing the completion of this project.”

The pedestrian and bike path will be constructed along US 150 to complete the entire loop around Lake Storey, connecting the path existing path around Lake Storey. City officials said the 2021 ITEP grant allowed for the extension of that walking and biking path to wrap around to the south side of Lake Storey, it is planned to begin constructing that section of the new path later this year.

When this final portion of the project is completed, the path will provide a continuous recreational walking and biking path loop of 4.4 miles, city officials said. It will also allow for safe, accessible alternative pathways for citizens to walk or bike to destinations in that area, including Lake Storey Park, Carl Sandburg Community College, Allison Campground, Lakeside Water Park & Recreation Facility, and Lake Storey Pavilion.

“There are many positive things happening in our community,” said Mayor Peter Schwartzman. “The City is thrilled to have been selected for this ITEP Grant to expand our walking and biking trail. On the same day of this grant announcement, the state also announced recipients of the Tourism Attractions and Festivals Grants, which included an award of $478,414 to the National Railroad Hall of Fame for construction of the National Railroad Hall of Fame in Galesburg. We are proud and excited to see the many great projects underway in our community.”

Illinois DOT received 213 ITEP applications totaling $337 million for this round of funding, with 72 projects selected, totaling $127.9 million, according to a media release. The ITEP grant focuses on expanding alternative travel options, such as walking and biking paths, as well as enhancing the quality of life in Illinois communities.

More information on ITEP and the grant recipients selected for 2023 can be found on the State of Illinois website.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.