Heavy police presence in Milan early Friday
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - Police are on the scene of an incident at 117th Avenue and Ridgewood Road early Friday.
Details are limited at this time, but a TV6 crew on scene said the road is blocked off as police investigate.
The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office said information will be released later Friday.
This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.
