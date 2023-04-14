Knox County warns residents of scam callers

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ill (KWQC) - Knox County is warning residents about a scam caller using the name of Sergeant Davis with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, according to a press release.

This call includes being told you have a warrant because you did not come in for DNA testing, and you can put it on hold if you deposit cash, cryptocurrency, or any other form of payment, this is a scam.

If you receive a call from someone claiming to be Sergeant Davis or any other law enforcement officer, asking you to make a payment of any kind, end the call immediately and make a report with your local police department.

Sergeant Davis does make phone contact with witnesses, victims, and suspects to ask questions and schedule interviews.

