The Market: Steals and Deals

Steals and Deals at The Market, use code "Morgan's Discount"
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Katie Thompson, Founder of The Market: A Journey To Joy will highlight several items from five different vendors, and Katie says the best part is that during this segment, Deals and Steals, customers at The Market can receive a discount by saying the code word, “Morgan’s Discount”.

The Closing Co & The Market Information:

The Clothing Co Address- 425 North Cody Raod, LeClaire, Iowa

The Market Address- 1800 7th Avenue, Moline, Ill.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony.
Response filed for complaint to forfeit vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam
Emily Lynn Huber, 27, of Buckeye, Arizona, is facing multiple charges, including assault on...
Police: Woman threw bat at Davenport officer, tried to run over firefighters
On April 20, the 53rd Street location will close, temporarily for renovations.
Davenport Chick-Fil-A to close temporarily for renovations
Logan Paul Voss will serve five years in prison for involuntary manslaughter, according to...
Man who ran over girlfriend with car in Bettendorf, killing her, sentenced to prison
Dimitris J. Roush, 23 of Cambridge was arrested after threatening to "blow up" the Henry Co....
Man arrested after threatening to ‘blow up’ Henry County Courthouse

Latest News

Earth Day foods.
Nutrition with Nina: Earth Day
Taxation On Retirement Assets
Financial Planning with Heidi: Taxation On Retirement Assets
First Alert Forecast - 80s return Friday with a few mire clouds
Erie residents gathered for a rally in protest of Genesis Health Group, Eric Clinic's closing...
Erie residents rally against Genesis Erie Clinic closing announcement