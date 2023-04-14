Nutrition with Nina: Earth Day

Hy-Vee Dietitian Nina Struss, RD, LD shares several ways to celebrate Earth Day, recognized on April 22, with food as an exciting exposure activity.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee Dietitian Nina Struss, RD, LD shares several ways to celebrate Earth Day, recognized on April 22, with food as an exciting exposure activity involving kiwi, gapes and blueberries to help introduce kids to new foods.

Nina says for additional resources you can download the KidsFit in the Kitchen Virtual Cooking Classes app from Hy-Vee on the app store or visit Hy-Vee’s website.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony.
Response filed for complaint to forfeit vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam
Emily Lynn Huber, 27, of Buckeye, Arizona, is facing multiple charges, including assault on...
Police: Woman threw bat at Davenport officer, tried to run over firefighters
On April 20, the 53rd Street location will close, temporarily for renovations.
Davenport Chick-Fil-A to close temporarily for renovations
Logan Paul Voss will serve five years in prison for involuntary manslaughter, according to...
Man who ran over girlfriend with car in Bettendorf, killing her, sentenced to prison
Dimitris J. Roush, 23 of Cambridge was arrested after threatening to "blow up" the Henry Co....
Man arrested after threatening to ‘blow up’ Henry County Courthouse

Latest News

The Market Steals and Deals
The Market: Steals and Deals
Taxation On Retirement Assets
Financial Planning with Heidi: Taxation On Retirement Assets
First Alert Forecast - 80s return Friday with a few mire clouds
Erie residents gathered for a rally in protest of Genesis Health Group, Eric Clinic's closing...
Erie residents rally against Genesis Erie Clinic closing announcement