Nutrition with Nina: Earth Day

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee Dietitian Nina Struss, RD, LD shares several ways to celebrate Earth Day, recognized on April 22, with food as an exciting exposure activity involving kiwi, gapes and blueberries to help introduce kids to new foods.

Nina says for additional resources you can download the KidsFit in the Kitchen Virtual Cooking Classes app from Hy-Vee on the app store or visit Hy-Vee’s website.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.