Oliver! run at Spotlight Theatre begins Friday

The Broadway and film classic will run Friday and Saturday nights with matinees on Sundays
Oliver! run at The Spotlight April 14-23
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -A classics Broadway sensation that had a film version that ultimately won six Academy Awards including Best Picture, the Charles Dickens adaptation Oliver! is set to enjoy an April 14 through 23 run at Moline’s Spotlight Theatre.

Sara Tubbs, director of the production, and her young son, Cooper, talk about the show that brings Dickens’ beloved novel Oliver Twist to life as it takes audiences on a wild adventure through Victorian England. Family audiences are invited to join young, orphaned Oliver as he navigates the London’s scary world of theft and violence while searching fo a loving family and home.

Oliver! runs April 14-23rd; Fridays and Saturday’s at 7pm and Sundays at 2pm at The Spotlight Theatre located at 1800 7th Ave in downtown Moline.

Admission is $20-25, and more information and tickets are available by calling 309-912-7647 and visiting TheSpotlightTheatreQC.com.

Kevin Maynard, QC Arts
QC Arts helps spread the word that $50M in grants are available for Illinois creatives
