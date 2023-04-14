QC Arts helps spread the word that $50M in grants are available for Illinois creatives

This pandemic-related funding is unprecedented
QC Arts helps spread the word that $50M in grants are available for Illinois creatives
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Thanks to advocacy efforts by a statewide coalition led by Arts Alliance Illinois, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) will distribute a historic $50 million in grant money to help businesses, nonprofit organizations, and sole proprietors in the creative sector that have struggled because of the COVID pandemic.

Kevin Maynard, Quad City Arts, discusses how $50M in grants available for Illinois creatives and mentions that this pandemic-related funding for the arts is truly unprecedented.

The DCEO Illinois Creative Recovery Grant application portal is now open. Operators in the creative space are encouraged to visit illinois.gov/B2B for details on eligibility guidelines and more information on how to apply.

The new grant funding range will be between $5,000 and $250,000 each. Quad City Arts will definitely apply.

Interested parties can register HERE. Grant applications will be due May 10 at 11:59 p.m.

Also mentioned: Quad City Arts High School Art Invitational Winners were recently announced. See more here: https://mailchi.mp/quadcityarts/press-release-high-school-art-invitational-winners?e=[UNIQID]

