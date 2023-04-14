Rock Island Crack and Joint Sealing Program to begin Monday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Rock Island’s crack and joint sealing program is set to being April 17.

According to a media release, the program contract is expected to take two weeks. There are four locations in this year’s program:

24th Street from 18th to 36th Avenue

38th Street from 31st Avenue to Blackhawk Road

9th Street from 31st Avenue to 45th Avenue

Turkey Hollow Road

No parking on the street will be allowed while the contractor is sweeping the street and filling the cracks and joints, City officials said. There will be access to residential and commercial properties as much as possible, but there will be times when work is working directly in front of the drive and will not be accessable until the filler material dries, which usually takes one day.

City officials said travel delays can be expected at or near the work zone, and ask drivers to follow all posted construction signs and flaggers for directions as needed in the work zone. Watch for trucks entering and leaving the construction zone.

The City of Rock Island said it is sorry for any inconvenience due to this road work and appreciates the patience and consideration of the traveling public.

