Scott County approves 2024 budget, defunding CASI, CADS

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In a unanimous vote, the Scott County Board of Supervisors approved a new $124 million budget at Thursday night’s meeting. The funding plan for the 2024 fiscal year brought controversial cuts to senior and addiction services in the county.

The decision comes as a state error left officials to cut $1.2 million across all departments.

Before voting, the board of supervisors heard over an hour and a half of public comment, all from supporters of the Center for Active Seniors Inc. (CASI).

The organization is now left scrambling after losing a $213,000 contribution from the county.

Davenport resident Linda Kortemeyer found out about CASI after moving her elderly mother to the Quad Cities from Chicago. About 15 years later she uses its services.

“When I go to CASI to enjoy some of the same activities as my mom, I feel like she’s still around smiling down,” Kortemeyer said.

It was a standing room only in the board room. Many CASI members spoke about their experiences at the center.

Harry Denning, a veteran living in Davenport, said the non-profit gives him opportunities to socialize.

“My wife of 57 years passed away last July,” Denning said. “Without the services at CASI, I don’t think I’d be here today.”

It wasn’t just seniors who spoke, but community members of all ages, like Aola Vesey lined up during the public hearing.

The Bettendorf resident touched on what CASI’s adult day service, Jane’s Place, means to her family.

“I really appreciate these people [at Jane’s Place],” Vesey said. They love my mom. I need them or I can’t work.”

Under the 2024 budget, the senior services organization will lose 100% of its contributions from the county. President and CEO Laura Kopp said it accounts for 20% of their annual revenue.

“I know that this was a difficult decision for everyone,” Kopp said. “As a leader, I get that, I’m in the same position myself. We’re disappointed. We’re not surprised, but we’re disappointed.”

The senior advocacy group wasn’t the only service defunded in the new budget. Another major cut comes to Unity Point’s Center for Alcohol and Drug Services, losing its $688.000 contract with Scott County. The Mississippi Valley Fair also lost its $12,500 contribution.

In addition to the cuts, the board opted not to give rasies to elected officals.

Board Chair, Ken Beck and Vice-Chair John Maxwell argue the county was never supposed to fund these services in the first place.

“[The services provided by CASI and CADS are] not going away,” Beck said in response to public comment. “The county will be working with other agencies in the area to make those services available.”

Earlier in the year, CASI was informed about potential cuts to Jane’s Place. Officials originally wanted to cut about $60,000 of funding to the service. In March, they opted to cut all its funding to the organization

With only a month’s notice, Kopp said they’re now left trying to figure out the future.

“We will turn to our community who showed up [Thursday night] and who showed out ... and who truly do understand the value of the services that are provided at CASI,” Kopp said. “We will take credit for creating a community where everyone can age successfully.”

Scott County’s 2024 fiscal year starts on July 1, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.