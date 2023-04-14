Scott County master gardeners hosting free vegetable garden design and rotation workshop on Saturday

Scott County master gardeners hosting free vegetable garden design and rotation workshop on Saturday
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -This is an opportunity to kickstart your growing season with the guidance and expertise of a local master gardener at a free workshop to be held on Saturday, April 15 at 10 a.m. at the Scott County Extension office, 875 Tanglefoot Lane, Bettendorf.

Master Gardener Tom Monroe invites viewers to consider attending the free seminar titled Vegetable Design and Rotation which will walk through the planning, planting, and rotations of a your vegetable garden.

No matter the size of the garden, participants will learn why you shouldn’t plant in the same place every year. The issue of spacing is also explore--as well as why it’s never wise to take on more than you can handle (or eat)!

This is free and open to the public. Registration is appreciated. Sign up is here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0f4dafaf22a5fcc34-vegetable#/

For more information, visit here or call 563-359-7577.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Paul Voss will serve five years in prison for involuntary manslaughter, according to...
Man who ran over girlfriend with car in Bettendorf, killing her, sentenced to prison
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony.
Response filed for complaint to forfeit vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam
Police are on the scene of an incident at 117th Avenue and Ridgewood Road in Milan early Friday
Coroner identifies 17-year-old fatally shot in Milan
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration

Latest News

Dinosaur Adventure is at the QCCA Expo Center, Rock Island on April 15-16
Dinosaur Adventure at QCCA Expo Center this weekend
Kevin Maynard, QC Arts
QC Arts helps spread the word that $50M in grants are available for Illinois creatives
Oliver! The Musical at The Spotlight
Oliver! run at Spotlight Theatre begins Friday
Scott County master gardeners hosting free vegetable garden design and rotation workshop on...
Scott County master gardeners hosting free vegetable garden design and rotation workshop on Saturday