Scott County master gardeners hosting free vegetable garden design and rotation workshop on Saturday

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -This is an opportunity to kickstart your growing season with the guidance and expertise of a local master gardener at a free workshop to be held on Saturday, April 15 at 10 a.m. at the Scott County Extension office, 875 Tanglefoot Lane, Bettendorf.

Master Gardener Tom Monroe invites viewers to consider attending the free seminar titled Vegetable Design and Rotation which will walk through the planning, planting, and rotations of a your vegetable garden.

No matter the size of the garden, participants will learn why you shouldn’t plant in the same place every year. The issue of spacing is also explore--as well as why it’s never wise to take on more than you can handle (or eat)!

This is free and open to the public. Registration is appreciated. Sign up is here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0f4dafaf22a5fcc34-vegetable#/

For more information, visit here or call 563-359-7577.

