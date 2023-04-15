1-80 Bridge washing in Rock Island County begins Sunday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Bridge washing on the Interstate 80 Mississippi River Bridge in Rock Island County will begin Sunday, weather permitting.

There will be nightly lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday during the bridge washing, according to a media release from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The washing is expected to take two weeks to complete. Intermittent lane closures also will be required on Illinois 84 in Illinois and U.S. 67 (Cody Road) in Iowa, IDOT said.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.

