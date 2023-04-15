Community rallies around 13-year-old Pleasant Valley teen battling cancer with a big surprise .

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - “Cancer sucks. We all know it. From children to older adults and all categories of human beings in between, no one is spared from the awful disease,” said the family of Zach Maxwell, a 13-year-old Pleasant Valley teen battling cancer. “This community knows that.”

Zach Maxwell is 13-years-old and a student in the Pleasant Valley School District who is battling cancer and is expected to have surgery to amputate his arm.

Zach’s family says that they’re going through the necessary fallout from the effects of the disease, and that meant cancelling their YMCA membership due to the financial hardships and uncertainty of the future.

Zach’s mom, Katie Gagner, went into the Y to go ahead with cancelling the membership, when a conversation with the Y Branch Executive Director Luis Leal was sparked.

Gagner said that as she was canceling the membership, Leal overheard the family explaining their situation and he stepped in immediately.

Leal noted that he also recognized that Zach’s brother was a lifeguard at the Y and that Zach’s family was was well-known for being a positive part of the Eastern Scott County Community.

“We’re not cancelling your membership,” Leal said. “No Way. Let’s see what else we can do.”

From there, Leal pulled from the Y’s campaign scholarship fund, and found Zach wasn’t really interested in the usual trip to a theme park, and learned he really wanted an electric bike, somehow customized to provide him with mobility.

Leal said he got on the phone with his contacts, donors and board members, and by the time Zach was out of the hospital, the arrangements had been made. Trek USA in Davenport was involved, and a new bike was on its way.

“Daren the store manager at Trek just jumped on it,” said Leal. “He was like absolutely. I didn’t ask him for a deal other than just, can you work with us? And he was like absolutely.”

Saturday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bettendorf YMCA, friends, families, businesses and supporters of Zach will join together for a benefit to provide more support for Zach and present him with his new bike, YMCA officials said.

