Davenport man pleads guilty to lesser charges in fatal shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man pleaded guilty this week to charges stemming from the fatal shooting of a man in September 2021.

Scott County court records show DeMarco Darrelle Gray Jr., 28, pleaded guilty Thursday to voluntary manslaughter, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison, and possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.

According to a written plea agreement, prison is mandatory for the voluntary manslaughter charge. He also will be ordered to pay $150,000 to the heirs of Jeremiah Martinez-Brown, 25.

Gray will be sentenced June 28. He initially faced the more serious charge of first-degree murder.

Davenport officers responded just after 1 p.m. Sept. 5, 2021, to a report of gunfire in the 2200 block of North Nevada Street and found Martinez-Brown with a gunshot wound.

According to court records, Gray lives at the home where officers found Martinez-Brown.

Martinez-Brown was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

According to police, Gray, having “malice aforethought, willfully, deliberately, and with premeditation” killed Martinez-Brown by shooting him.

He was convicted of aggravating fleeing and eluding, a felony, in December 2013 in Rock Island County and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition.

