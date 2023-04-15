Davenport Public Works Department advises how to avoid contractor scams

By Kate Kopatich and Randy Biery
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With the recent severe weather and tornadoes that caused damages across the QCA including in parts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, Davenport Public Works officials are now warning the public of how to avoid becoming a victim of fake contractor scams.

Davenport Public Works officials say that recently fake contractors have been reported trying to take advantage of those who suffered storm damages by posing as workers, sometimes even asking for payment before hand, for jobs that never get started or completed.

“Don’t give anyone cash or money up front,” said Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason. “If someone comes to your door and tells you, hey, ‘you have roof damage,’ I would recommend reaching out to your insurance company. Having that insurance company validate that you actually need the work, and then of course, if you know that contractor left you a card and you want to get a quote after the fact, that’s fine. But never give anyone cash or credit card numbers or anything at all,” concluded Gleason.

More tips and helpful advice on how to avoid scams like this can be found on the City of Davenport’s website.

