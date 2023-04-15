Davenport sex offender facing new sex abuse charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport registered sex offender acquitted earlier this year of sexual abuse is facing a new charge after police say he sexually assaulted a woman in September.
Ronald Lam Jr., 37, was booked into the Scott County Jail Friday on one count of third-degree sexual abuse second or subsequent offense.
The charge is a Class A felony punishable by a mandatory sentence of life without parole.
Scott County court records show a magistrate ordered Saturday that he be held without bond. He has a preliminary hearing April 25.
Davenport police alleged in an arrest affidavit that Lam sexually assaulted a woman on Sept. 29.
He has a prior conviction of third-degree sexual abuse in August 2004 for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl, court records show.
Lam was arrested in October and charged with second-degree abuse after police alleged he sexually abused a 12-year-old in June.
A Scott County jury found him not guilty of the charge in January.
According to online records, Lam is on parole until January 2025 in a burglary case.
