Night at The Museum Groovy Gala fundraiser to be held April 22

Night at The Museum Groovy Gala fundraiser for the Family Museum
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -This annual fundraiser for Bettendorf’s Family Museum has quickly become a fan favorite with a unique and fun array of food, drink, music, and activities. Attendees are encouraged to wear casual attire and feel free to embrace the groovy 70s theme.

Ally Sweeney invites viewers to attend and shares details about the event. Ally is available at 563-344-4168 or email her at asweeney@bettendorf.org.

Night At The Museum: Groovy Gala will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 6-10 p.m. It is for Adults 21+ Only. Tickets are $50 and are available at the Museum or online through the “Buy Now” PayPal link here. There is also a limited number of VIP tables for 6 for $350.

