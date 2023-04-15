Portion of Waverly Road in Davenport to close Monday for reconstruction, overlay

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Waverly Road between Schuetzen Lane and Lincoln Avenue will close starting Monday for reconstruction and overlay.

According to Davenport Public Works, the project will involve full reconstruction and overlay on a portion of the road and milling and overlay of the remaining segment.

The work is expected to be completed by May 29.

Public works encourage motorists to follow the signed detour or seek an alternate route.

