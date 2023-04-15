Quad Cities area law enforcement to participate in National Prescription Drug Take BAck Day
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWQC) - Multiple law enforcement agencies in the Quad Cities area will participate in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22.
The event, led by the Drug Enforcement Agency, encourages the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes to prevent medication misuse and opioid addiction.
The event will take place at the following locations:
- Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office, 1317 3rd Ave, Rock Island
- Moline Police Department, 1640 6th Ave., Moline
- Milan Police Department, 405 1st St. E, Milan
- Silvis Police Department, 600 Illini Drive, Silvis
- East Moline Police Department, 915 16th Ave., East Moline
- Colona Police Department, 215 1st St., Colona
- Durant Police Department, 1107 5th St., Durant
- Geneseo Police Department, 119 S. Oakwood Ave., Geneseo
- Maquoketa Police Department, 102 S. Niagara St., Maquoketa
- Preston Police Department, 1 W. Gillet, Preston
- Monmouth Police Department, 500 S. Main St., Monmouth
- Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, 711 E. South St., Tipton
- Sabula Police Department/City Hall, 411 Broad St., Sabula
