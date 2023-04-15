Quad Cities area law enforcement to participate in National Prescription Drug Take BAck Day

(KWQC) - Multiple law enforcement agencies in the Quad Cities area will participate in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22.

The event, led by the Drug Enforcement Agency, encourages the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes to prevent medication misuse and opioid addiction.

The event will take place at the following locations:

Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office, 1317 3rd Ave, Rock Island

Moline Police Department, 1640 6th Ave., Moline

Milan Police Department, 405 1st St. E, Milan

Silvis Police Department, 600 Illini Drive, Silvis

East Moline Police Department, 915 16th Ave., East Moline

Colona Police Department, 215 1st St., Colona

Durant Police Department, 1107 5th St., Durant

Geneseo Police Department, 119 S. Oakwood Ave., Geneseo

Maquoketa Police Department, 102 S. Niagara St., Maquoketa

Preston Police Department, 1 W. Gillet, Preston

Monmouth Police Department, 500 S. Main St., Monmouth

Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, 711 E. South St., Tipton

Sabula Police Department/City Hall, 411 Broad St., Sabula

