Severe weather possible this afternoon/evening

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- ***FIRST ALERT DAY SATURDAY FROM 2 PM TO 10 PM***

Unseasonably warm weather will wind down as a more active pattern takes over this weekend. Showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of a front moving in later this afternoon, and some of those storms could become strong to severe through this evening. We remain at a LEVEL 1 to 2 or MARGINAL/SLIGHT RISK. The main threats will be strong winds and large hail across the region, along with isolated tornadoes (mainly in our southeastern counties). A decent amount of rain will also be possible heading into the overnight hours.

Showers continue overnight into Sunday, then rain will become mixed with then change to snow as conditions become windy, raw and much colder. Highs will go from near 80 degrees today to only 40′s to near 50 degrees Sunday. Temperatures will tumble throughout the day, and that could mean some minor accumulations of snow possible mainly north of highway 30. After a cool start Monday, we’ll see readings rising back into the 60′s Tuesday, with rain chances and 70′s by midweek.

TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warm. Showers and thunderstorms by afternoon, some possibly strong to severe. High: 82°. Wind: S 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Showers and a few thunderstorms continue overnight. Low: 45°. Wind: SW 10-20+ mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and colder. Rain changing to snow. High: 48° and falling. Wind: NW 15-25+ mph.

