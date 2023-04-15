A severe weather threat will be possible this afternoon/evening

A stormy Saturday transitions to a wintry mix Sunday
A FIRST ALERT DAY remains in effect from 2 PM until 10 PM for strong to severe storms.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- ***FIRST ALERT DAY SATURDAY FROM 2 PM TO 10 PM***

Unseasonably warm weather will wind down as a more active pattern takes over this weekend. Showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of a front moving in this afternoon, and some of those storms could become strong to severe through this evening. We remain at a LEVEL 1 to 2 or MARGINAL/SLIGHT RISK. The main threats will be strong winds and large hail across the region, along with isolated tornadoes (mainly in our southeastern counties). A decent amount of rain will also be possible. Showers continue overnight into Sunday, then rain will become mixed with then change to snow as conditions become windy, raw and much colder. Highs will go from near 80 degrees today to only 40′s to near 50 degrees Sunday. After a cool start Monday, we’ll see readings rising back into the 70′s with rain chances midweek.

TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warm. Showers and thunderstorms by afternoon, some possible strong to severe. High: 82°. Wind: S 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Showers and a few thunderstorms continue overnight. Low: 45°. Wind: SW 10-20+ mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and colder. Rain changing to snow. High: 48° and falling. Wind: NW 15-25+ mph.

