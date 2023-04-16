FIRST ALERT DAY in effect for accumulating snow and high winds 4.16.23 to 4.17.23

FIRST ALERT DAY in effect for accumulating snow north, and gusty winds across the region.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- A potent storm system passing through the region will not only introduce blustery winds into the viewing area, we’ll also see colder air moving in behind it, changing rain to a wintry mix of rain and snow, then all snow for our counties north of Highway 30. FIRST ALERT DAYS have been issued for both events.

mainly north of Interstate 80

First the snow: The transition from rain to snow should begin to take place by the afternoon hours, with accumulations possible through evening into overnight, coming to an end early Monday morning. Some location could pick up as much as 2″ to 4″ of wet snow, making for slippery spots on area roadways, and reduced visibility at times. The Monday morning commute may be affected by this snow event. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect from Noon today until 7 AM Monday.

Accumulating snow possible north

Strong winds: Blustery winds out of the northwest could begin during the early morning hours of Sunday, eventually increasing to sustained speeds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts of up to 50+ mph. This could compromise driving conditions, and blow around any small unsecured objects (garbage cans, patio furniture, etc). Weak tree limbs and some power lines could be vulnerable.

Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts to 50+ mph will be possible through Monday evening.

A WIND ADVISORY will be in effect from Noon today until 7 PM Monday.

Wind gusts could get up to 50 mph.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

Stay Sky Aware and keep it tuned to TV6 for the latest watches and warnings.

