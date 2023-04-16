FIRST ALERT DAY for snow and wind!

An active period of weather ahead today through Monday
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect for accumulating snow north, and gusty winds across the region.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- The weekend started off with unseasonably warm conditions and thunderstorms, but that’s not how it’s going to end. Rainy, blustery and raw conditions will be the focus for your Sunday. A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect for accumulating snow (mainly north of I-80) from now until 7 AM Monday and for high winds (the entire TV6 viewing area) from now until 7 PM Monday. Colder air sweeps in during the day, producing steady or falling temperatures, and changing that rain into a wintry mix of rain and snow, then all snow by the evening and overnight hours. Some minor to moderate accumulations will be possible, ranging from 1″ to 4″ mainly north of Interstate 80. Blustery winds will accompany the passage of the front, with gusts reaching 50+ mph at times. Precipitation comes to an end early Monday morning, but don’t expect much recovery as far as temperatures are concerned. Highs will only reach the 40′s. Winds should diminish by Monday evening. We’re back in the 60′s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with rain chances through the end of the week.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect from until Monday morning for accumulating snow north.

Accumulating snow possible north
Accumulating snow possible north(KWQC)

A WIND ADVISORY will be in effect until Monday evening for high winds across the entire TV6 viewing area.

Wind gusts could get up to 50 mph.
Wind gusts could get up to 50 mph.(KWQC)

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Cold rain becoming mixed with snow. High: 43° and falling. Wind: NW 15-25+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain becoming mixed with, then changing to snow. Low: 34°. Wind: NW 20-30+ mph. Gusts to 45 mph.

MONDAY: Snow ending early. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, blustery and cool. High: 53°. Wind: NW 20-30+ mph. Gusts to 45 mph.

