Hundreds attend Iowa’s Square and Round Dance Convention

Hundreds attend Iowa’s Square and Round Dance Convention
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bettendorf, Iowa (KWQC) - Hundreds of people from across the state of Iowa put on their dancing shoes for this year’s Iowa state Square and Round Dance Convention, Diamond Jubilee at the Isle Casino in Bettendorf, Iowa.

“It’s a neat thing to see generations after generations come through the years and learn square dancing and enjoy”, says Beth Iler, General Chairmen, of the Iowa State Square and Round Dance Convention.

Participants were able to show what they had on the dance floor and learn some new moves along the way.

This was the 60th Iowa State Square and Round Dance Convention.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are on the scene of an incident at 117th Avenue and Ridgewood Road in Milan early Friday
Coroner identifies 17-year-old fatally shot in Milan
Nicole Marie Crandell, 40, of Pekin, Illinois, is charged with possession with intent to...
Woman charged in Davenport heroin overdose death
A FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued from the KWQC-TV First Alert Weather Team
FIRST ALERT DAY: Snow and high winds possible Sunday into Monday
DeMarco Darrelle Gray Jr., 28, of Davenport.
Davenport man pleads guilty to lesser charges in fatal shooting
Jeronimo’s Bar & Grill in Springbrook a finalist in ‘Iowa’s Best Burger Contest’
Jeronimo’s Bar & Grill in Springbrook a finalist in ‘Iowa’s Best Burger Contest’

Latest News

mainly north of Interstate 80
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect for accumulating snow and high winds 4.16.23 to 4.17.23
Hundreds attend Iowa’s Square and Round Dance Convention
Iowa Square Dance Story
Nicole Marie Crandell, 40, of Pekin, Illinois, is charged with possession with intent to...
Woman charged in Davenport heroin overdose death
Your First Alert Forecast