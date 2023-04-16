Missing Man: Iowa City Police are looking for Cristian Martinez

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Police are looking for 20-year-old Cristian Martinez and are asking for the public’s help. Cristian Martinez was last seen at 347 S. Gilbert Street in the alley behind Bardot Iowa at around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning. Martinez’s phone died earlier during the evening and his loved ones haven’t been able to reach him.

If you have information about Martinez’s location, contact the Iowa City Police at 319-356-5275.

