O-S United hosts the spring fling soccer tournament
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORION, Ill. (KWQC) - Orion-Sherrard had a great day at their own tournament, winning all three of their matches, including a 4-2 win over Winnebago to start their day. United is now on a five game win streak.
Sterling kicked off their day at the Spring Fling in dramatic fashion. Tied at 2, going to penalty kicks, the Golden Warriors prevailed with a Mireya Lopez save in the sixth round.
