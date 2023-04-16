O-S United hosts the spring fling soccer tournament

ORION, Ill. (KWQC) - Orion-Sherrard had a great day at their own tournament, winning all three of their matches, including a 4-2 win over Winnebago to start their day. United is now on a five game win streak.

Sterling kicked off their day at the Spring Fling in dramatic fashion. Tied at 2, going to penalty kicks, the Golden Warriors prevailed with a Mireya Lopez save in the sixth round.

