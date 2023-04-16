O-S United hosts the spring fling soccer tournament

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORION, Ill. (KWQC) - Orion-Sherrard had a great day at their own tournament, winning all three of their matches, including a 4-2 win over Winnebago to start their day. United is now on a five game win streak.

Sterling kicked off their day at the Spring Fling in dramatic fashion. Tied at 2, going to penalty kicks, the Golden Warriors prevailed with a Mireya Lopez save in the sixth round.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are on the scene of an incident at 117th Avenue and Ridgewood Road in Milan early Friday
Coroner identifies 17-year-old fatally shot in Milan
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony.
Response filed for complaint to forfeit vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam
A FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued from the KWQC-TV First Alert Weather Team
FIRST ALERT DAY: Snow and high winds possible Sunday into Monday
Logan Paul Voss will serve five years in prison for involuntary manslaughter, according to...
Man who ran over girlfriend with car in Bettendorf, killing her, sentenced to prison
Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say

Latest News

Edgington, IL
Rockridge pounds eight homers in doubleheader sweep of Moline
Rock Island, IL
Big win in front of a big crowd for Quad City United’s home opener
Iowa celebration
Iowa women’s basketball celebration
High School Sports: April 14
High School Sports: April 14