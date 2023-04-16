Sheriff’s deputy and suspect killed in Minnesota shootout

One sheriff's deputy died and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout...
One sheriff's deputy died and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout in west-central Minnesota that also killed the suspect in a domestic disturbance call Saturday night.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CYRUS, Minn. (AP) — One sheriff’s deputy died and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout in west-central Minnesota that also killed the suspect in a domestic disturbance call Saturday night.

The Pope County Sheriff’s office said one deputy died at the hospital after the shooting that happened around 7:30 p.m. at an apartment in Cyrus. Another deputy was treated for his injuries at the hospital and released. An officer from Starbuck, Minnesota, was also injured but did not need treatment at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said the man officers exchanged gunfire with also died. Authorities said there is no threat to the public.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation. Authorities planned to release more details Sunday afternoon.

Cyrus is a town of about 300 people located 140 miles (225 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are on the scene of an incident at 117th Avenue and Ridgewood Road in Milan early Friday
Coroner identifies 17-year-old fatally shot in Milan
Nicole Marie Crandell, 40, of Pekin, Illinois, is charged with possession with intent to...
Woman charged in Davenport heroin overdose death
A FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued from the KWQC-TV First Alert Weather Team
FIRST ALERT DAY: Snow and high winds possible Sunday into Monday
DeMarco Darrelle Gray Jr., 28, of Davenport.
Davenport man pleads guilty to lesser charges in fatal shooting
Jeronimo’s Bar & Grill in Springbrook a finalist in ‘Iowa’s Best Burger Contest’
Jeronimo’s Bar & Grill in Springbrook a finalist in ‘Iowa’s Best Burger Contest’

Latest News

mainly north of Interstate 80
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect for accumulating snow and high winds 4.16.23 to 4.17.23
Hundreds attend Iowa’s Square and Round Dance Convention
Hundreds attend Iowa’s Square and Round Dance Convention
Firefighters rescued four dogs trapped in a storm drain.
WATCH: Firefighters rescue 4 dogs from storm drain
Hundreds attend Iowa’s Square and Round Dance Convention
Iowa Square Dance Story
Firefighters rescued four dogs trapped in a storm drain.
WATCH: Firefighters rescue 4 dogs from storm drain