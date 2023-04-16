Woman charged in Davenport heroin overdose death

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An Illinois woman is facing charges in connection with the overdose death of a man in Davenport.

Nicole Marie Crandell, 40, of Pekin, is charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison, and involuntary manslaughter, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.

She is expected to appear in Scott County Court via video arraignment Sunday morning.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Davenport officers responded at 6:18 a.m. Saturday to a medical call in the 3200 block of West 13th Street.

Crandell told dispatchers the man wasn’t moving and must have taken one of her sleeping pills.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers searched Crandell’s purse and found needles and a burnt spoon, all of which is commonly used to inject heroin.

Crandell admitted to buying heroin and bringing it to the man’s home around 5 p.m. Friday and that they both used it later that night.

Crandell said the man almost immediately “nodded out” and didn’t wake up. She said she thought the man was sleeping until 6 a.m. when she tried to wake him.

Crandell added that she knew he has overdosed on heroin in the past and had been taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the affidavit.

Police did not list the name of the man in the affidavit.

