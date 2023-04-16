Woman charged in Davenport heroin overdose death

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An Illinois woman is facing charges in connection with the overdose death of a man in Davenport.

Nicole Marie Crandell, 40, of Pekin, is charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison, and involuntary manslaughter, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.

She is expected to appear in Scott County Court via video arraignment Sunday morning.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Davenport officers responded at 6:18 a.m. Saturday to a medical call in the 3200 block of West 13th Street.

Crandell told dispatchers the man wasn’t moving and must have taken one of her sleeping pills.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers searched Crandell’s purse and found needles and a burnt spoon, all of which is commonly used to inject heroin.

Crandell admitted to buying heroin and bringing it to the man’s home around 5 p.m. Friday and that they both used it later that night.

Crandell said the man almost immediately “nodded out” and didn’t wake up. She said she thought the man was sleeping until 6 a.m. when she tried to wake him.

Crandell added that she knew he has overdosed on heroin in the past and had been taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the affidavit.

Police did not list the name of the man in the affidavit.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are on the scene of an incident at 117th Avenue and Ridgewood Road in Milan early Friday
Coroner identifies 17-year-old fatally shot in Milan
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony.
Response filed for complaint to forfeit vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam
Severe weather threat continues across the region. Tornadic threat southeast.
FIRST ALERT DAY: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Saturday
Logan Paul Voss will serve five years in prison for involuntary manslaughter, according to...
Man who ran over girlfriend with car in Bettendorf, killing her, sentenced to prison
Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say

Latest News

Ronald Lam Jr., 37, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail Friday on one count of...
Davenport sex offender facing new sex abuse charge
Bridge washing on the Interstate 80 Mississippi River Bridge in Rock Island County will begin...
I-80 Bridge washing in Rock Island County begins Sunday
Waverly Road between Schuetzen Lane and Lincoln Avenue in Davenport will close starting Monday...
Portion of Wavery Road in Davenport to close Monday for reconstruction, overlay
National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day
Quad Cities area law enforcement to participate in National Prescription Drug Take BAck Day