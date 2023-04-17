Crews respond to house fire in Davenport Monday
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport firefighters responded to a structure fire Monday morning.
Officials say the fire happened at the intersection of 13th Street and Carey Avenue at 12:30 a.m.The home was vacant and there were no reported injuries, crews on scene said.
The home is a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation, according to officals.
This is a developing story. TV6 will update the story online and on-air when we learn more.
