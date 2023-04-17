Deputies: 1 juvenile dead after UTV crash in Jo Daviess Co.

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT
STOCKTON, Ill. (KWQC) - One juvenile is dead after deputies say they rolled a UTV in rural Stockton Saturday.

Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies responded about 4:15 p.m. to the 3000 block of S. Fairway Road for a report of a UTV accident with someone trapped, according to a media release.

Deputies said they found a UTV driven by a juvenile with another juvenile passenger on private property had rolled over after hitting a stump. Both were thrown from the UTV and the driver was pinned underneath.

The juvenile driver was taken to an area hospital by ambulance, and was later pronounced dead due to the injuries from the crash, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing.

