Freeze Warning in effect Monday night into Tuesday morning

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for most of the TV6 viewing area from 10 p.m. Monday until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

After a windy day Monday, the wind calms down Monday night. Along with a clear sky, temperatures will drop to the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Frost will likely develop by Tuesday morning, which could damage any outdoor plants that are sensitive to the cold, if planting has taken place.

If you have in-ground sprinkler systems, it is best to drain them before the cold settles in overnight, and cover any above ground pipes to protect from them from the freezing temperatures.

