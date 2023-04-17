Freezing Temperatures Overnight

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Breezy conditions will continue this evening, followed by clearing skies and diminishing winds overnight. High pressure builds into the region, setting us up for freezing conditions late. In fact, a FREEZE WARNING has been issued from 10 tonight until 8 AM Tuesday. Lows will settle into the 20′s to low 30′s, meaning any sensitive plants should be brought indoors or covered up.

Sunshine returns Tuesday, with highs in the 50′s to low 60′s, but just as quickly the clouds move back in and we’ll see moderate to heavy rain (and storm) chances Wednesday into Thursday. There is a Marginal Risk for severe weather possible, mainly Wednesday morning and Wednesday night through Thursday morning, so stay tuned for updates. Look for highs in the 60′s and 70′s followed by cooler readings by the end of the week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and diminishing winds overnight. Low: 32°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph

TUESDAY: Sunny skies and not as cool. High: 63°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Increasing cloudiness and not as cold. Low: 47°.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and a bit milder with a chance for showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. High: 75°.

