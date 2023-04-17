Niabi Zoo opens for 60th season

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - As Simon and Garfunkel once wrote, “someone told me it’s all happening at the zoo.” While the lyrics might not be referring to Niabi Zoo, there’s certainly a lot happening at it as it kicks off the 2023 season for the 60th season.

On a windy and blustery Monday, there were several families taking in the zoo for the first time this year.

“I know it’s a little chilly out but we just wanted to bring the kiddos out, enjoy the day, and hopefully see some animals,” one zoo goer said.

Another saying, “It’s quiet today. We have the whole zoo to ourselves so we can take our time and do whatever. My son enjoys the animals so we come and see them any chance we get.”

According to Lee Jackson, the Director of Niabi Zoo, upgrading the zoo is something that will help visitors see the animals better and also keep the animals in enclosures that they can thrive in.

“One of the big things that we want to do is remove the old bars,” Jackson said. “This exhibit [snow leopards] is a great exhibit for size. The yards are perfect size for these animals and they’re bigger than most zoos actually for cats. These bars kind of harken back to early 19th century zoos and we really want to get away from that, and provide people with a better way to view the animals and in a more naturalistic setting.”

On top of the enclosure upgrades, two new exhibits will make their debuts this year. One being a new Prairie Dog exhibit that is set to open in August and an African Painted Dog exhibit set to open within the next few months.

But that’s not all, Niabi Zoo has partnered with Kulture City, a non profit that strives to “make the nevers possible” by creating sensory accessibility and inclusion for those with invisible disabilities. This is to ensure the zoo is more accessible for those with sensory issues.

“We’ll have headphones [and] we’ll have places designated as quiet areas,” Jackson said. “We will also have a sensory inclusion day that will be announced pretty soon where there’ll be open to folks just with those sensory issues and concerns.”

Also new at the zoo: electric scooters that look like animals called Scooter Pals. These can be rented out by guests and driven around the zoo to see the exhibits in a new way.

The zoo is open every day of the week from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. with the final guests being let in at 4 p.m.

