Windy and cold start to the week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- The wind will continue to be the story today with gusts to near 45 mph through the midday hours before gradually lightening up by the evening. For this reason we will let the First Alert Day continue into the afternoon hours for wind gusts 40 to 50 mph possible. Look for highs to occur around 6PM in the 40s and 50s. We will get a quiet day on Tuesday with highs in the 60s and sunshine before more active weather arrives midweek. We will track moderate to heavy rain through the Midwest with a quick warm up into the 70s before 40s and 50s return by the weekend.

TODAY: Windy with decreasing clouds. High: 55º. Winds: NW 15-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing up. Low: 32º Winds: W 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 63º.

