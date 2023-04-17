Windy and cold start to the week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Wintry weather has returned to the QCA although it will mainly be wrapped up by sunrise. The winds will continue to be the story today with gusts to near 45 mph through the midday hours before gradually lightening up by the evening. For this reason I will let the First Alert Day continue into the afternoon and evening hours. Look for highs to occur around 6PM in the 40s and 50s. We will get a quiet day on Tuesday with highs in the 60s and sunshine before more active weather arrives midweek. We will track moderate to heavy rain through the midwest with a quick warm up into the 70s before 40s and 50s return by the weekend.

TODAY: Windy and mostly cloudy. High: 52º. Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing up. Low: 33º Winds: W 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 62º.

