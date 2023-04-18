2 arrested, 1 sought after alleged assault at Muscatine Walmart

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people have been arrested and a third is sought after following an investigation into an alleged assault that happened on April 9, according to the Muscatine Police Department.

Muscatine Police Department officers responded to a report of an assault at the Muscatine Walmart, 3003 North Highway 61, at approximately 11:33 a.m. Sunday, April 9. A subsequent investigation revealed that two males had assaulted a third male causing injury that required medical attention, officers said.

A media release from MPD stated that as a result of the investigation, the following individuals have been arrested and charged for their involvement with the incident:

Duran Flowers Jr, 29, was charged with serious assault causing bodily injury, simple assault, and disorderly conduct, officers said. Charlene Rene Thompson, 35, was charged with fifth-degree theft.

Officers say they are still looking for Emanuel Matthew Ellis, 19, and an arrest warrant has been filed. Ellis is charged with serious assault causing bodily injury and disorderly conduct, officers said.

