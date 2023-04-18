Additional tornadoes confirmed from April 4-5 severe weather outbreak

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE and ANDALUSIA, Ill. (KWQC) - The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities continues to conduct damage survey assessments from the March 31 and April 4-5 severe weather outbreaks.

Tuesday morning, meteorologists released two more surveys indicating damage in Moline and Andalusia were a result of an EF-1 tornado.

In Moline, an EF-1 tornado with 100 mph winds caused damage to trees and roofs along a 1.6 mile path near John Deere Road. No injuries reported.

Another EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Andalusia with 105 mph winds. There was damage to power poles, trees on houses on the one mile path.

The total number of tornadoes from April 4-5 sits at seven, including an EF-2 in Colona and and EF-1 in Rock Island.

The total number of tornadoes from March 31 sits at 30.

Additional damage assessments from both outbreaks could change those numbers,

