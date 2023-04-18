Adoptable 4-Legged Friends: Meet "Daffodil"

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Sam Wiley from Rock Island County Animal Care & Control, 4001 78th Avenue, Moline, introduces the audience to a black and white cat named ”Daffodil” who is looking for a forever home.

One of the QCPaws.org topics discussed is the upcoming Kitten Shower on May 13 from 12-3 p.m. at Rock Island County Animal Care & Control. Light refreshments will be served while donations are being accepted.

The idea behind the event is that it is kitten season and to prepare for the predictable influx of the little babies, the shelter needs support in the form donations--both monetary and supplies.

Requested items include KMR milk replacement (powder), Cat Chow, Kitten Chow, heating pads, cat litter, and kitten nursing bottles/kits.

Donations can be dropped off during the Kitten Shower or during regular business hours May 7-13. The shelter is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 12-5 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 12-4 p.m.

If you cannot drop off donations but would like to support the shelter financially, visit https://www.qcpaws.org/events

If you have questions about other animals at the shelter, you are advised to fill out an online application. call 309-558-DOGS (3647) with questions or stop by for a visit.

Rock Island County Animal Care & Control or QCPaws.org can be followed on FACEBOOK (link).

