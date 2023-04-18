Arrest made in homicide investigation of 17-year-old Danny Taylor

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - An arrest has been made in connection to the early Friday morning shooting-death of Rockridge student, 17-year-old, Danny Taylor, police said.

Tuesday, at approximately 1:30 p.m. the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15-year-old male suspect in connection with the homicide investigation of Daniel “Danny” Taylor of Milan.

The 15-year-old who was arrested is facing first-degree murder and home invasion charges, according to a media release from the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation into this incident continues, with additional charges expected.

The Tuesday media release stated that the 15-year-old was taken from Peoria OSF Hospital to the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Facility in Galesburg, Ill.

Originally, in the media release received on Friday morning, the day of the shooting, deputies stated that they had also found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound who was taken to a Rock Island Hospital, about 20 minutes after they had found Taylor.

Authorities have not said whether that incident with the 15-year-old who was taken to the Rock Island hospital is related to the 15-year-old who was arrested in connection to Taylor’s death.

Deputies said they cannot release the 15-year-old’s name at this time because of his age. However, deputies added that as further updates become available that do not compromise the homicide investigation, this information will be provided in a timely manner. No further information will be shared at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at 309-558-3414 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

